Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $484,190.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $484,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,869.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $455,980.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $444,640.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $472,920.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $488,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $512,680.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $476,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $492,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $484,610.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 155.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of -0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $940,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

