ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 492,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,957 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,150 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after buying an additional 1,765,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,752,000 after buying an additional 558,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 767,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZI opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,400. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.