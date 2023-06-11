11,109 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 36.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

