11,939 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NLY opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

