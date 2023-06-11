26,337 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,229,000 after purchasing an additional 69,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 22.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,328,000 after buying an additional 769,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,958,000 after acquiring an additional 394,717 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

