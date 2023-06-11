4,727 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 46,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

