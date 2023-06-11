65,529 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $250,799.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,095 shares of company stock worth $2,984,246. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also

