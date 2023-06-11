6,702 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

WMB stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

