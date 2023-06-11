Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,609 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Shares of AKAM opened at $92.48 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,887 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,828.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,828.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,922 shares of company stock worth $801,063 and have sold 26,809 shares worth $2,144,518. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

