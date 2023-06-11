Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Holdings Cut by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. bought a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 68.9% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 844,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 344,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

ATAQ opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

