American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stake Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 120,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $2,158,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,197,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,485,327.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $2,158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,197,628 shares in the company, valued at $129,485,327.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.89 per share, with a total value of $1,889,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,577,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,141,392.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,718. 35.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAT opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.98%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

