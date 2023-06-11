American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 27,211 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 246.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.56.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $254.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $309.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading

