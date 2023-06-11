American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 121.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,049 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 498.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,271,000 after buying an additional 1,460,878 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,612,000 after acquiring an additional 999,354 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American International Group by 202.3% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,437,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after acquiring an additional 962,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,327,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,010,000 after acquiring an additional 755,740 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $56.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

