Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,364 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Aramark Trading Down 1.0 %

Aramark Dividend Announcement

ARMK stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.