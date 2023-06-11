Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $72.54 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

