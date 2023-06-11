Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 261,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,242.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

ARWR opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.