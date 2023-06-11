Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,254,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,532,000 after buying an additional 416,605 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,113,000 after buying an additional 389,914 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $53,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,680,000 after acquiring an additional 266,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,115. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $206.87 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $219.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.62 and a 200-day moving average of $196.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

