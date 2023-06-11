ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,727,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ASE Technology by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,743,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,360,000 after buying an additional 4,412,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,322,000 after acquiring an additional 606,628 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,066,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ASE Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,059,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,532,000 after purchasing an additional 175,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

NYSE ASX opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.4672 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.17%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

