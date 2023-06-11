Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.32.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total value of $1,356,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,995,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,082,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,416,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total value of $1,356,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,995,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 319,809 shares of company stock valued at $49,326,909 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEAM opened at $171.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

