Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $406,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,189,000 after acquiring an additional 538,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 29,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,490,120.46. Following the sale, the executive now owns 152,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,143.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 29,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,490,120.46. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 152,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,143.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,073,743 shares of company stock valued at $937,072,354. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT opened at $50.96 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

Featured Articles

