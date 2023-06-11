Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,951 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,947,000 after acquiring an additional 162,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $162.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.84. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

