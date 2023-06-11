Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Azenta were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,068,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at $141,290,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Azenta by 227.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,693,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $46,502,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Azenta by 1,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 520,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,298,000 after buying an additional 473,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

