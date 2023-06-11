Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Position Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,304 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $44,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of -272.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

