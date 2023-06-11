Barclays PLC Acquires 24,525 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Barclays PLC grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,350,000 after acquiring an additional 256,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $824,668,000 after acquiring an additional 159,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 69,042 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

AFG opened at $116.10 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.54 and a twelve month high of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

