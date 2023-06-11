Barclays PLC Buys 35,574 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 298.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hubbell by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,003,000 after acquiring an additional 301,775 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 301,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,769,000 after acquiring an additional 163,691 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hubbell by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 243,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,224,000 after acquiring an additional 150,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB opened at $306.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $307.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.76 and its 200-day moving average is $248.98.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.