Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 221.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $116.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.94. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

