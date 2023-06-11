Barclays PLC Has $10.48 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185,660 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

IRT opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $22.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 243.49%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

