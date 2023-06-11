Barclays PLC Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in H World Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in H World Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Trading Down 1.4 %

HTHT stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. TheStreet lowered H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

About H World Group

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.