Barclays PLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,336 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $122.08 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

