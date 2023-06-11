Barclays PLC Has $12.09 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.