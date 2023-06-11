Barclays PLC Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Barclays PLC grew its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,601 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SM. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $29.04 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 4.41.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.89%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,394.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

