Barclays PLC Has $9.63 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,524 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.7 %

WTRG stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

