Barclays PLC Purchases 70,639 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,639 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. William Blair cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

Shares of CTLT opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $115.33.

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

