Barclays PLC Purchases 85,174 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Webster Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

