Barclays PLC Sells 2,467 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $118.37.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

