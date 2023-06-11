Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,638,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,203,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 841,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $274.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.76.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

