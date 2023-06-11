Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,100 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VONG opened at $67.99 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $68.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.