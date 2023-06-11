Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 147 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $185.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.02. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $187.76. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,409,772. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

