Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,275,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after buying an additional 442,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after buying an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,239,000 after buying an additional 235,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank OZK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,108 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.