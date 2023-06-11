Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.52. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

