Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $348.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WST. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

