Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Nucor by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 153,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 481,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,487,000 after acquiring an additional 73,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $145.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

