Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.