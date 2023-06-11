Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ferguson by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,063.10.

Shares of FERG opened at $144.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.13. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.37%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

