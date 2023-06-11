Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $240.76 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.16.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

