Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,042,000 after buying an additional 60,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,017,817,000 after purchasing an additional 107,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after buying an additional 50,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM opened at $211.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.94. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

