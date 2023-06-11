Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ANSYS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $325.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

