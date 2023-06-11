Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.72.

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

Humana stock opened at $513.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $516.17 and its 200-day moving average is $508.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.70 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

