Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in EQT by 569.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.