Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $76,303,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,817,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,607 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

WMB opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

